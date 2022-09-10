PREVIEW: Penn State Football set for home opener versus Ohio
The Penn State Football program will take to the gridiron once again this weekend, as head coach James Franklin and crew will look to keep the winning streak going as they welcome the Ohio Bobcats to town!
Below is a list of everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME INFORMATION
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio Bobcats
WHEN: Saturday at Noon EST || ABC
WHERE: Beaver Stadium (110,889) -- State College, PA
SPREAD: Penn State -24.5 || Over/Under 53.5pts
SERIES RECORD: Penn State leads the series (5-1-0)
PREGAME COVERAGE
- KNOW THE OPPONENT: OHIO BOBCATS
- 10 RECRUITS TO KNOW HEADING TO THE GAME
- NN TV: NCAA 14 SIM -- PENN STATE FOOTBALL VS OHIO
- NN TV: HC JAMES FRANKLIN PREVIEWS OHIO MATCHUP
- NN TV: PENN STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS PREVIEW OHIO MATCHUP
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
2021 BOBCATS BY THE NUMBERS....
RECORD: 3-9 (3-5)
BOWL GAME: Did not make one
POINTS PER GAME: 22.6
POINTS AGAINST: 30.3
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 184.1
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 187.3
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 239.3
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 193.0
NOTABLE BOBCATS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- QB Kurtis Rourke (27-of-34 for 345 yards and 4 TDs)
-- RB Sieh Bangura (23 rushes for 114yds and 4 TDs)
-- WR James Bostic (6 rec. for 136 yards and 1 TD)
NOTABLE BOBCATS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- DE Jack McCray (7 total tackles, 1 sak)
-- S Ben Johnson (15 total tackles)
NOTABLE BOBCATS ON SPECIAL TEAMS...
-- K Morgan Suarez (FG Long of 24)
-- P Riley Thompson (155 yards, longest punt of 47 yards)
NOTABLE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS....
TOP CLASS OF 2022 RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
