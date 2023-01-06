News More News
PREVIEW: Penn State Wrestling opens B1G competition vs No. 13 Wisconsin

Joey Klender • NittanyNation
Wrestling Analyst

Penn State Wrestling (7-0, 0-0 B1G) will start its B1G conference duals tonight in Madison, Wisconsin, against the #13 Badgers (6-1, 0-0 B1G). Penn State has not wrestled a traditional dual since December 11, when the Lions took down Oregon State 31-3 in Rec Hall.

Tonight's matchup will feature several incredible matchups, but nothing will have Lion fans more excited than the 149-pound weight class. #15 Shayne Van Ness will get his first test against #2 Austin Gomez, who has already had an impressive year with his dethroning Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell earlier this season.

Gomez won that match 9-3 in what was probably one of the biggest shocks of the season thus far. However, SVN has impressed in his 9-1 start in the Blue and White.

Another great matchup will be #14 Alex Facundo vs. #4 Dean Hamiti. Facundo has been arguably as impressive as Van Ness this season, and will have a tall task ahead of him. Facundo, like SVN, has a 9-1 record this season.

TONIGHT'S PROJECTED MATCHUPS...

125: Gary Steen PSU (4-7) vs. #7 Eric Barnett WISC (6-1)

133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU (11-0) vs. #20 Taylor LaMont WISC (4-3)

141: #5 Beau Bartlett PSU (11-0) vs. #23 Joseph Zargo WISC (5-2)

149: #15 Shayne Van Ness PSU (9-1) vs. #2 Austin Gomez WISC (7-1)

157: #28 Terrell Barraclough (6-2) PSU OR Levi Hanes(10-1) vs. #16 Garrett Model WISC (6-1)

165: #14 Alex Facundo PSU (9-1) vs. #4 Dean Hamiti WISC (6-2)

174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU (7-0) vs. Josh Otto WISC (3-5)

184: #1 Aaron Brooks PSU (4-1) vs. Tyler Dow WISC (3-4)

197: #5 Max Dean PSU (9-2) vs. #12 Braxton Amos WISC (6-1)

285: #1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU (6-0) vs. #10 Trent Hillger WISC (6-1)

