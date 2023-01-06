Penn State Wrestling (7-0, 0-0 B1G) will start its B1G conference duals tonight in Madison, Wisconsin, against the #13 Badgers (6-1, 0-0 B1G). Penn State has not wrestled a traditional dual since December 11, when the Lions took down Oregon State 31-3 in Rec Hall.

Tonight's matchup will feature several incredible matchups, but nothing will have Lion fans more excited than the 149-pound weight class. #15 Shayne Van Ness will get his first test against #2 Austin Gomez, who has already had an impressive year with his dethroning Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell earlier this season.

Gomez won that match 9-3 in what was probably one of the biggest shocks of the season thus far. However, SVN has impressed in his 9-1 start in the Blue and White.

Another great matchup will be #14 Alex Facundo vs. #4 Dean Hamiti. Facundo has been arguably as impressive as Van Ness this season, and will have a tall task ahead of him. Facundo, like SVN, has a 9-1 record this season.