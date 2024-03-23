Penn State already clinched their 12th team national championship on Friday evening and now will watch six of their wrestlers go for individual titles on Saturday night at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Kansas City.

The Nittany Lions on Saturday night saw their semifinalist wrestlers go a perfect 6-0 with Beau Bartlett (141), Levi Haines (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (197), and Greg Kerkvliet (285) all advancing. You can find each of the matchups for Saturday's finals below.

NCAA TITLE FINAL MATCHUPS WEIGHT WRESTLER No. 1 WRESTLER No.2 125 No. 3 Drake Ayala (Iowa) No. 8 Richard Figueroa (ASU) 133 No. 1 Daton Fix (Ok. St) No. 6 Vito Arujau (Cornell) 141 No. 1 Jesse Mendez (OSU) No. 2 Beau Bartlett (PSU) 149 No. 4 Caleb Henson (VT) No. 6 Austin Gomez (UM) 157 No. 1 Levi Haines (PSU) No. 2 Jacori Teemer (ASU) 165 No. 2 Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU) No. 4 David Carr (ISU) 174 No. 6 Rocco Welsh (OSU) No.9 Carter Starocci (PSU) 184 No. 1 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) No. 3 Dustin Plott (Ok. St) 197 No.1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) No. 2 Trent Hidlay (NC St) 285 No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) No. 10 Lucas Davison (UM)

WHAT TO KNOW & HOW TO WATCH

Before diving into the finals previews and predictions, it's worth noting that Tyler Kasak who was seated in the first round on Thursday finished off his incredible run to end his season by battling his way all the to a third place finish at 149 pounds by defeating Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) and Ty Watters of West Virginia to do so. Bernie Truax finished fifth at 184 pounds. After losing to Oregon State's Trey Munoz in the semifinals, he would go on to defeat Minnesota's Isaiah Salazar to earn fifth place. Both wrestlers finished the season as All-Americans and as a whole nine of Penn State's 10 wrestlers at the NCAAs have finished their season as All-Americans with freshman 125-pounder Braeden Davis falling just short. He finished his freshman season with a 22-4 record as well as the Big Ten's champion at 125.

PREVIEWS & PREDICTIONS:

Starocci, Brooks chasing history

While Penn State does have six wrestlers chasing individual titles on Saturday, all eyes will be on Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks as they both look to join the elite club of being four-time NCAA champions. All-time, there are only five wrestlers who have accomplished the feat, all doing so since 1990; Oklahoma State's Pat Smith (1990-94), Iowa State's Cael Sanderson (1999-2002), Cornell's Kyle Drake (2010-2013), Ohio State's Logan Stieber (2012-2015), and cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis (2018-2023). Carter Starocci who entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed after injury defaulting twice in the Big Ten Tournament has already defeated a pair of former national champions in Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis and Michigan's Shane Griffith on Friday. Now, he'll take on Ohio State's talented freshman Rocco Welsh on Saturday night in hopes of winning his fourth national championship. "At this point, it's do or die," Starocci told ESPN following his win over Mekhi Lewis on Friday afternoon. The senior out of Erie, despite likely not being 100%, with his right leg wrapped, showed no signs of the injury slowing him down, taking care of business against Lewis and Griffith in impressive fashion. Earlier this year, Starocci defeated Welsh 4-2 in Penn State's meet against Ohio State at Rec Hall. Welsh, a former standout at Waynesburg Central High School, has put together a very impressive NCAA run of his own including defeating Illinois Ed Ruth on Friday in sudden victory. Brooks, also chasing national title No. 4, will be taking on North Carolina State's Trent Hidlay. Hidlay is a very familiar opponent for Brooks, as this will be the fourth straight national tournament the two standouts have met. In each of the three previous matchups, Brooks of course came out on top. So far in the tournament, Brooks has been putting together a truly dominant performance defeating Mizzouri's Rocky Elam 17-2 in the semifinals; he also earned a pinfall win over Oklahoma's Stephen Buchanan, a pinfall win over Wyoming's Joseph Novack, and a 19-4 win over Northwestern's Evan Bates. He enters Saturday night with a perfect record in 2024 at 21-0 and is 88-3 for his career. PREDICTION: Starroci, Brooks both make history.





Bartlett looks for revenge over Mendez

In the Big Ten Championship final at 141 pounds, Beau Bartlett suffered his only loss of the season to Ohio State's Jesse Mendez. But after picking up wins over Maryland's Kal Miller (6-1), Rutgers' Mitch Moore (Fall - 5:50), Minnesota's Vance Vombaur (Fall - 6:48) and North Carolina's Lachland McNeil (5-1), he'll get a rematch against Mendez on Saturday night. Mendez, a sophomore for the Buckeyes is 28-2 this year and has won each of his last nine matches. His last loss came to Bartlett in the February 2 dual between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions, a 4-1 victory for Barlett in sudden victory. In their Big Ten championship matchup, Mendez took the win by the same score 4-1, albeit in regulation. Which sets up Saturday night's rubber match between the two. PREDICTION: Mendez defeats Bartlett

Levi Haines looks for first NCAA title

After finishing as an national runner up as a freshman, Levi Haines hopes to capture his first individual title on Saturday night as he takes on Arizona State's Jacori Teemer, the no. 2 seeds at 157 pounds. After medically redshirting in 2023, Teemer has been dominant this season with a 25-3 record and has won each of his last 15 matches since a early January loss to Iowa State's Cody Chittum. This will be the first ever matchup between Haines and Teemer. Haines enters Saturday night's final with a 22-1 record and a 47-2 record overall in his collegiate career. He's picked up two technical fall victories, a major decision, and a fall victory in his road to the 157 pound finals. PREDICTION: Haines defeats Teemer





Mesenbrink looks to stay perfect, win first national title

Redshirt freshman Mitchell Mesenbrink will look to stay perfect in his NCAA career, entering Saturday night with a 26-0 record. The Wisconsin native has been dominant throughout the NCAA TOurnament hus far picking up victories by the scores of; 18-2, 11-3, 6-1, and 17-9. Opposing Mesenbrink in the title match at 165 will be Iowa's David Carr who defeated Missouri's Keegan O'Toole, the No. 1 seed on Friday night 8-6. Carr enters the national final with a 26-2 record this season and a career record of 124-6. He previously won an national championship in 2022 at 157 pounds before being a runner up last year at 167 to Keegan O'Toole. While Mesenbrink's goals of winning a national title is enough motivation, O'Toole is also a good friend of Mesenbrink and there was a lot of intrigue that the two close friends could meet in the finals. Perhaps, he will also be looking to offer a little of revenge for O'Toole in this one, again, not that he needs any extra motivation. On another note, Mesenbrink has wreslted like a machine throughout the season but especially in the Big Ten's and NCAA's and showed no signs of slowing down. PREDICTION: Messenbrink defeats Day to finish perfect season

Greg Kervkliet eyes first NCAA title