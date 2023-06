Penn State last weekend had a strong first official visit weekend of the month, picking up a trio of commitments while putting themselves in a great position to land several other prospects down the road. This weekend, the Nittany Lions are slated to have a bigger group of prospects on campus though many of them already committed. The group of uncommitted visitors, however, is by far the strongest of the month for Penn State in what could be a crucial weekend for this recruiting class.

Let's get into it.

Notably, Penn State will have most of their commitments on campus this weekend including; QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, RB Quinton Martin, RB Corey Smith, TE Luke Reynolds, OL Eagan Boyer, OL Cooper Cousins, OL Garrett Sexton, OL Donovan Harbour, LB Anthony Speca, CB Jon Mitchell, CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, ATH Caleb Brewer. Nothing new to report with any of their recruitments, all the commitments at the moment appear to be firmly locked in with the Nittany Lions.