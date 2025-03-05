Previewing Penn State Wrestling in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament

The post-season for Penn State Wrestling is finally here, and with the team heading to Northwestern University for its conference tournament, expectations are very high. There are some speculating that this team is the best Penn State has brought to the post-season in the Cael Sanderson era. There is a lot to think as this lineup heads to Philadelphia for the first time since the 2011 season, but the B1G Championship is the first stop on the way to another National Title.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

125-POUNDS: Luke Lilledahl

Luke Lilledahl has some high expectations and big shoes to fill for the Lions at 125. Penn State has not had an All-American at this weight class since Nico Megaludis, who won an NCAA title in 2016 in Madison Square Garden. Nine years since beating Thomas Gilman, Megaludis is still the only wrestler at the weight class to give Sanderson any sort of success -- something that is not a common phrase when talking about his era in State College. Lilledahl had some impressive wins this year and some matches that he'd certainly like to have back, two of them against B1G opponents he could see at some point this weekend. The first is Dean Peterson of Rutgers, the other is Brendan McCrone of Ohio State, who stunned Lilledahl just two weekends ago in Columbus, as he turned what looked like bonus points for the Lions into a 6-0 deficit for Sanderson's squad. There are others in the class that Lilledahl will encounter, like Nebraska's Caleb Smith and Purdue's Matt Ramos, who is the favorite for the weight at the NCAA Tournament, at least as of now. Realistically speaking, there is a chance Lilledahl wins this weight. I'd be more prone to believe he will be in the finals or will take third based on his draw. If he meets Ramos before the finals, I'd expect to see him in third.

133-POUNDS: Braeden Davis

Davis is one of the lingering questions heading into the post-season for the Lions, as the last half of the dual season he was subject to speculation of illness or injury. It is no secret that Davis has the talent to be an All-American, or even better, an NCAA Champion. Putting it together was his struggle last year, as he won the B1G and failed to place at NCAAs, so that's truly where my concern lies. I have been critical of Davis's attitude on the mat, and while I understand the brash and edgy nature of the sophomore, I think I speak for all PSU fans when I say "I need to see it." I don't doubt that Davis can pull off the unthinkable yet again, but his task as much taller than last year. With names like Byrd, Ayala, and Brown at 133, Davis has his work cut out for him

141 - Beau Bartlett

Say what you will about Beau Bartlett, many have all kinds of opinions on his output on the mat. What you can't say is that this dude isn't game for whatever. He wrestled what I believe to be the best match of his career against Jesse Mendez in the redemption match in Columbus a few weeks ago. He looked excellent, sharp, and ready for the challenge that lay ahead. Bartlett has two main challenges: Mendez and Alirez, whom he will not see until NCAAs. I expect the second official round, but third in total, between Beau and Mendez this weekend. I was skeptical about whether Beau could make the jump to win it all. I don't have the skepticism I once did. I think he can truly win every match for the rest of the year and be etched into PSU history as an NCAA Champion.

149-POUNDS: Shayne Van Ness

I said earlier this year I did not think Shayne Van Ness would lose another match in college -- then he wrestled Ridge Lovett and got majored. He quickly rebounded with a major of his own against Kyle Parco. I think the Lovett match was an anomaly because I have not seen Shayne wrestle a match that was as sloppy as that one in his entire career. Van Ness has a third-place finish to his resume at the NCAA tournament before medically redshirting last year due to a knee injury that was finally resolved after years of issues. Can he beat Caleb Henson is the real question. I think he can, and I think he will. Penn State guys have a tendency to show up in the right moments. That won't be for a few weeks, though, and his biggest challenge probably lies in the Lovett rematch, if it gets to that point.

157-POUNDS: Tyler Kasak

We all kind of figured it would be a breakout year for Tyler Kasak, especially after his gutty performance at NCAAs last year when he won seven straight matches to take third place after a first-round upset. Kasak has sort of flown under the radar for the majority of the year, especially before he wrestled Jacori Teemer in the BJC and had what was largely a very dominant performance. Kasak, at least to me, is not necessarily one of the "sure things" in this lineup for B1Gs, but he is someone I feel very comfortable with in terms of being atop the podium. Teemer has dealt with injury this year, and Kasak, as previously noted, wrestled an incredible match against him. I don't see too many people betting against Kasak.

165-POUNDS: Mitchell Mesenbrink

It won't be if, it will be when. It won't be how close, it will be how much. Mitch 'the Machine' by domination.

174-POUNDS: Levi Haines

Haines is an interesting case because he has certainly only had one close match this year and it was with Keegan O'Toole. I don't see much of a path for Levi to run into at any point this post-season that doesn't involve KOT again. This B1G tournament will be a good way to move into Philadelphia with some momentum.

184-POUNDS: Carter Starocci

What I'm more interested in knowing has nothing to do with Carter Starocci and everything to do with Angelo Ferrari/Gabe Arnold. Who will Iowa send out? I'm thinking it will be Arnold. Ferrari presents an interesting challenge for Carter and I am hoping to get to see them wrestle a few more times this year, but it seems unlikely. Give me Carter by walking his way through the B1G.

197-POUNDS: Josh Barr

Barr has already beaten Cardenas of Michigan in a nailbiter that saw the Lion bring out his best performance of the year. He is right there against Stephen Buchanan, and, forgive me for saying this, I don't think Barr will get by him until NCAAs, which is exactly how PSU is designed. Vincenzo Joseph didn't win a B1G title, but he won multiple National Titles. He didn't beat Alex Marinelli at the B1G, but he did always make it further than the Hawkeye when it truly mattered. Barr could have a similar sentiment with Buchanan, and I'm not sure he will show his hand until the big show in Philadelphia. I'd rather it happen that way, at least.

HEAVYWEIGHT: Greg Kerkvliet