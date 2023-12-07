A United Kingdom-born prospect that relocated to Baltimore a few years back, three-star forward Luke Bamgboye now plays his high school basketball at AZ Compass Prep in the Phoenix suburbs. The long, rangy forward has been on the radars of college coaches for a couple years now, but he remains unsigned and in no hurry to make a decision. Rivals recently caught up with Bamgboye to discuss where his recruitment stands and how his game might translate to the college level.





ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I was going to go to Mississippi State, but they had to reschedule that. I'm still looking for a time to go down there and visit before I decide. I’m also meant to go to Penn State sometime in December.

ON PENN STATE

“They've been liking me for a long time. It’s the old VCU staff and they were liking me back when I was in Baltimore playing. They've seen me since I’ve first been in the states. They liked what they saw. They talk to me about my high motor and my shot blocking.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I would say it’s a lot of energy and hustle. I can dunk the ball, block shots and be athletic. That lets me play really good defense and guard pretty much any player on the court.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Cal, too. Cal and Providence. It’s, like, Cal, Mississippi State, Penn State and Providence. Providence has been on me since the summer.”

ON PROVIDENCE

“I like Coach [Kim] English. he's from Baltimore, too. The whole staff just shows a lot of love.”

ON A TIMETABLE FOR A COMMITMENT

“I’m still not really sure on that. I haven’t decided.”