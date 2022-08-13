PSU 365 Ep.10: Smolik and Taylor commitments, Parker decommits

Nittany Nation beat writer and recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley provides a quick recruiting recap episode of the Penn State 365 podcast. He discusses the commitments of QB Jaxon Smolik and WR Carmelo Taylor as well as the decommitment of DE Tomarrion Parker and more!

What is the Penn State Football 365 Podcast:

The Penn State Football 365 Podcast is the official podcast of Nittany Nation. It presents a unique presentation of a professional journalistic approach provided by Dylan Callaghan-Croley as well as the views of well-connected and well-spoken fans in Anthony Hazan and Marty Leap.

Each week, the podcast looks at the most recent news for Penn State on the field, on the recruiting trail, and everywhere in between.