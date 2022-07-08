PSU 365 Ep.5: Penn State's tough Thursday, Good news on the horizon?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley, Anthony Hazan, and Marty Leap discuss Penn State's tough Thursday on the recruiting trail with three-star QB Marcus Stokes flipping his commitment to Florida, four-star RB Treyaunn Webb committing to Florida, and ATH Cam Seldon announcing his commitment to Tennessee.

However, it's not all doom and gloom for the Nittany Lions as plenty of good news could be on the horizon.

Recorded prior to the commitment of Elliott Washington.



