PSU 365 Ep.5: Penn State's tough Thursday, Good news on the horizon?
Dylan Callaghan-Croley, Anthony Hazan, and Marty Leap discuss Penn State's tough Thursday on the recruiting trail with three-star QB Marcus Stokes flipping his commitment to Florida, four-star RB Treyaunn Webb committing to Florida, and ATH Cam Seldon announcing his commitment to Tennessee.
However, it's not all doom and gloom for the Nittany Lions as plenty of good news could be on the horizon.
Recorded prior to the commitment of Elliott Washington.
What is the Penn State Football 365 Podcast:
The Penn State Football 365 Podcast is the official podcast of Nittany Nation. It presents a unique presentation of a professional journalistic approach provided by Dylan Callaghan-Croley as well as the views of well-connected and well-spoken fans in Anthony Hazan and Marty Leap.
Each week, the podcast looks at the most recent news for Penn State on the field, on the recruiting trail, and everywhere in between.
Don't have Spotify? Don't worry you can also check us out on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or listen/watch our video call on YouTube below.