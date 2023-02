Dylan Callaghan-Croley and Richard Schnyderite discuss Penn State Football defensive line coach John Scott Jr. leaving for a job with the Detroit Lions and discuss several potential replacements, including PSU alum and Texas A&M defensive line coach Elijah Robinson.

