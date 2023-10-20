Dylan, Anthony, and Marty are back for another episode of the Penn State 365 Podcast. This week, they discuss the biggest game, not just of Penn State's season but arguably the career of Nittany Lions' head coach James Franklin.

Also in today's episode the crew discusses...

- Notable injury news heading into Saturday afternoon for both matchups.

- What position groups does Penn State have the edge in?

- Will Drew Allar be ready for the most difficult start of his career thus far?

- Can the Nittany Lions secondary slow down Ohio State's passing attack?

- What a win for Penn State would mean on Saturday

- and of course gives their picks for Saturday's big game.