The #PennState 365 Podcast is back as the gang recaps the huge 63-7 win over Delaware on Saturday afternoon and offer their thoughts on the team as a whole. ---------------------------------------- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/psu365/message

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!