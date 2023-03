Nittany Nation publisher Richard Schnyderite and co-host Dylan Callaghan-Croley discuss the latest on the Micah Shrewsberry saga with Notre Dame now showing some significant interest. They then talk about the latest transfer portal names that Penn State has been in contact with, including them already hosting one visitor.

The guys then pivot to football talk and take a look at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver rooms heading into the 2023 season.