The Penn State men's basketball team defeated the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday evening 85-69 and in result earned the No.11 seed in this year's Big Ten Tournament with a 15-16 (9-11) record.

With the conclusion of the Nittany Lions win, the official 2024 Big Ten Tournament bracket was released. With the release of the bracket, the Nittany Lions officially learned that their first round opponent would be the Michigan Wolverines who completed a dismal 8-23 regular season which included a 3-17 conference record.

The Nittany Lions and Wolverines met earlier this season in January, a 79-73 win for Penn State at The Palestra in Philadelpiha. In that game Ace Baldwin had 25 point and four assists while D'Marco Dunn had 13 points off the bench.

A pivotal factor in that game was now former Nittany Lion Kanye Clary who had 18 points in the win. Clary, left the program last month after seeing his minutes diminish following a return from an injury he suffered on January 27 against Minnesota.

If the Nittany Lions defeat the Wolverines on Wednesday night, they would advance to the second round of the Big Ten tournament where they would face the No. 6 seed, the Indiana Hoosiers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The winner of that second round matchup between Indiana and Penn State or Michigan would then advance to the Big Ten quarterfinals to face No. 3 Nebraska who will enjoy a double-bye heading into their first game Friday evening.

This year's Big Ten Tournament will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.