PSU Hoops HC Micah Shrewsberry talks lineup, injuries before season opener

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry met with the media Monday prior to his team’s season opener at home against Youngstown State Wednesday. He touched on a couple of important topics, including an early blow to his squad.

GREG LEE TO MISS START OF SEASON..... Shrewsberry confirmed Monday that Western Michigan transfer forward Greg Lee suffered an injury and will miss time to open the 2021-22 campaign. The first-year head coach didn’t specify how long Lee will be held out, but it serves as a tough loss for the Nittany Lions, as Lee was one of the incoming transfers the team seemed to be most excited about. “He’s a guy that we were gonna really count on,” Shrewsberry said. “Greg’s bummed… but the other guys have really stepped up in that way, and we’ve kind of taken on that mantra of ‘Win anyway.’” Lee was spotted at practice later on Monday on a scooter with a boot on his right foot. Penn State was already relatively thin at the forward spot behind John Harrar last season, but losing Lee hurts that even more. Shrewsberry said Canisius transfer Jalanni White, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward could see extra time with Lee sidelined.

