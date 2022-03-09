PSU Hoops survives in 1st round of Big Ten Tournament, tops Minnesota

Jalen Pickett caught fire in the second half as Penn State overcame a rough offensive start to top Minnesota, 60-51, in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament,

It was a slow first half offensively for both teams, but especially Penn State. Despite that, it was a clean half with just eight fouls and seven turnovers between both team.

Penn State and Minnesota put up just four total points in the first four minutes and change. Out of the first media timeout, the Nittany Lions’ Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy made a triple and three free throws, respectively, to take an early lead.

Minnesota’s Jamison Battle, however, pulled the lead back to Minnesota with two-straight 3-pointers of his own. Battle kept his Golden Gophers in this one nearly singlehandedly throughout the night.

Sam Sessoms hit from deep before the under-12 media timeout to rip the lead right back for Penn State, but Minnesota took solid control shortly after.

The Golden Gophers went on an 8-0 run over roughly five minutes, while Penn State went 0-for-8 on the stretch. The drought was finally ended by a Sessoms layup late in the first half, but there wasn’t much doing for either team the rest of the way.