Happy Valley Insiders Richie Schnyderite and Dylan Callghan-Croley recap the 2023 Penn State football regular season (0:23) before diving into the positives (1:45) and some of the negatives (10:20).

They then pivot into talking about assistants who could potentially leave this offseason (13:52) before diving into two of the latest hot names in regards to the open Offensive Coordinator spot (19:10). The guys then wrap up by predicting which junior eligibility players will stay, go to the NFL or potentially enter the transfer portal (31:12).