Richie and Dylan break down the latest commitment in the class of 2025 for Penn State Football in Erasmus Hall High School (NY) wide receiver Lyrick Samuel (0:16).

They then break down his game (1:12), talk about his pretty good junior year (4:40), a unique connection to one of the current wide receiver on the team (7:30) and who the next commitment might be (12:20) as a certain quarterback could be close.