PSU POD: 2025 Penn State Football National Signing Day Special

Richie and Dylan break down each signee in Penn State Football's Class of 2025 and give their sleepers and early contributors in this Top 20 ranked class.

Quarterback (0:22)

Running Backs (2:10)

Wide Receivers (4:25)

Tight Ends (11:43)

Offensive Line (13:48)

Defensive Line (16:28)

Linebackers (22:42)

Defensive Backs (26:34)

Biggest Sleeper (27:58)

Names Who Could Contribute Early (28:43)