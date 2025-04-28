PSU Pod: Blue White Game Recap, QB2 Controversy + Penn State in the Draft

Richie and Dylan recap everything that they saw from this weekend's Penn State Football Blue White game (0:15) and is there a quarterback controversy going on in State College? (3:38)
The guys then go on to talk about some of the top recruits on campus this weekend (15:50) and then finish up by talking about the Nittany Lions who heard their names called in the NFL Draft this weekend (17:50)
