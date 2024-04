Richie and Dylan break down the latest from Penn State Football spring practice (1:21), talking about the running back room which was missing two notable guys this week (3:10) and is the wildcat coming to the Nittany Lions offense (4:10).

The guys then transition to talking about the latest on PSU's recruiting efforts with top QB target Matt Zollers (11:48) and how the Nittany Lions are trending downward with not one, but two defensive line targets (18:38).