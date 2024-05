Richie and Joey offer a reaction to National Champion heavyweight wrestler Greg Kerkvliet returning (0:30) and then go back and re-do their lineup predictions from our last podcast as there's a lot of potential starters on the roster (1:42).

The guys then shift to talking about the David Taylor to Oklahoma State news (19:00), talk about Carter Starocci's Twitter beef with Taylor and the Cowboys (27:10), a PSU/OSU match in Beaver Stadium (30:00) and finish off by talking Aaron Brooks and the Olympics (35:10).