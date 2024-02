Happy Valley Insider Publisher Richard Schnyderite and Penn State beat writer Dylan Callaghan-Croley start up the podcast once again to talk all things Penn State.

The guys start things off talking about the Nittany Lions new Four-Star linebacker commit in Dayshaun Burnett (0:20), break down what he brings to the table (1:51) and talk about who could be next (4:18).

After that they shift to talking some basketball and if the team has a chance of winning their third game in a row on Thursday night (6:41) and close out with some hoops recruiting talk as the staff is hosting an official visitor currently (8:14).