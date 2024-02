Richie and Joey break down Penn State's B1G weekend dual victories against Iowa on Friday night (0:30) and Rutgers on Monday night (5:15).

Next up they dive into the upcoming Nebraska match this Sunday and go weight by weight previewing / predicting each of the matches in the final Big Ten dual of the regular season.

-- 125-pounds (14:43)

-- 133-pounds (16:15)

-- 141-pounds (17:50)

-- 149-pounds (19:35)

-- 157-pounds (20:57)

-- 165-pounds (22:00)

-- 174-pounds (23:11)

-- 184-pounds (24:00)

-- 197-pounds (25:11)

-- 285-pounds (26:12)