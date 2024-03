Richie and Dylan break down Penn State Football through three weeks of spring practice (1:50). They break down every position on offense (4:00), on defense (7:22) and even talk about some of the players who have been missing lately (10:11).

They then dive into the latest on the Nittany Lions recruiting efforts, including a couple of big name visitors for Friday's practice (13:07) and the latest on several Official Visitors (21:20).