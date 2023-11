Happy Valley Insiders Richie Schnyderite and Dylan Callghan-Croley discuss Penn State letting go of Mike Yurcich 0:30), the latest happenings in the Offensive Coordinator search (6:25) and then go one by one through some of the top candidates (6:30).

The guys finish off by talking about the Nittany Lions future and debating if James Franklin is the right man for the job (30:00) or not.