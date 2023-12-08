Advertisement
PSU POD: Manny Diaz Out, who could replace him & Latest Portal Scoop

Penn State 365 Podcast
PennState.Rivals.com

Happy Valley Insiders Richie Schnyderite and Dylan Callaghan-Croley talk about Penn State Football's busy offseason so far.

-- Reactions to Manny Diaz leaving (0:14)

-- Will Diaz take assistant coaches with him? (4:00)

-- Who are some of the names to watch for the next DC? (8:40)

-- Will Anthony Poindexter be the new DC for Penn State? (21:38)

-- Latest Transfer Portal Offers (29:00)

-- Is Julian Fleming leaning towards Penn State (41:10)

All that and more in out latest episode of the Penn State 365 Podcast!

