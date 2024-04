Richie and Dylan start off by talking out on Penn State Football missing out on top QB target Matt Zollers (1:14) and then offer some names on who could be next at the position (9:12). After that they dive into the latest on several top wide receiver targets (17:08) and tight end targets (20:36).

The guy finish up by talking about some interesting rumors about Penn State and Ace Baldwin (26:57), along with diving into who they could add to fix next year's roster.