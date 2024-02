Richie and Joey break down Penn State Wrestling most dual against Nebraska (0:17). They talk about Braden Davis struggles (1:05), if there is any concern with Aaron Nagao's absence (3:36) and the "potentially dangerous call" against Nebraska at 141-pounds (4:10) and then Mesenbrink's tough matchup (11:28).

They guys then switch to a quick match preview of the Senior Day dual against Edinboro (17:08) before finishing up talking an early Big Ten Tournament preview (27:45).