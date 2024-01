Happy Valley Insider Publisher Richard Schnyderite is joined by Penn State beat writer Dylan Callaghan Croley to break down the new hire of Special Teams Coordinator Justin Lustig from Vanderbilt (0:28).

The duo they go on to talk about KeAndre Lambert-Smith's status with the program (10:45) and offer their prediction on what the new look offensive line might be for the Nittany Lions in 2024 (14:00).

Finally they close up by talking about the basketball program's first signature win of the Mike Rhoades era as they defeated No. 11 Wisconsin on Tuesday night (18:50) and talk about where this program could finish up the season going forward (25:34).