Happy Valley Insider Richie Schnyderite is joined by Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan as the two talk about his background (0:28) and the reasoning behind the bowl game being such a big name postgame game (1:24).

They then pivot to talk about Big Ten team potentially being in future Chick-Fil-A kickoff (6:56) games, this year's Peach Bowl (8:57) and what it would mean for Penn State to play in this prestigious New York's Six Bowl game (12:28).

Finally they close up by talking about what there is to do in Atlanta prior to the game (17:08) and about what kind of gifts the players will receive for participating in this year's bowl (17:50).