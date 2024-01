Happy Valley Insider Dylan Callaghan-Croley is joined by Anthony Hazan of the Penn State 365 Podcast to recap the Peach Bowl (0:22), the need for help at the wide receiver spot (5:30) and Drew Allar needing to take his game to the next level in year two (16:20).

The guys then wrap up with final thoughts on the 2023 season (55:00) before wrapping it up with talking some 2024 Big Ten Football outlook.