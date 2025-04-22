PSU Pod: Penn State adds Isaac Chukwurah + Latest Transfer Portal Updates

Richie offers his instant reaction to Penn State Football adding a commitment from Class of 2026 defensive lineman Isaac Chukwurah out of Delaware (0:45) and breaks down what he brings to the team (2:09)

After that he talks about the Nittany Lions losing DT Joseph Mupoyi to the Transfer Portal (10:01) and finishes up by talking about Syracuse Transfer WR Trebor Pena's visit and who else i on the portal big board (12:08)