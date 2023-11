Happy Valley Insider's Dylan Callaghan-Croley is joined by cohosts Anthony Hazan and Marty Leap to discuss Penn State's 33-24 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon.

- Should Penn State fans be worried about the Nittany Lions' defensive performance?

- Could the game-winning offensive drive be something to build on for Penn State?

- Early thoughts on Penn State vs Maryland and more.