Dylan Callaghan-Croley, recruiting analyst and beat writer for Happy Valley Insider, along with his co-hosts Anthony Hazan and Marty Leap, delve into the upcoming Penn State matchup with Indiana.

The Nittany Lions, with a current record of 6-1 (3-1), aim to recover from their first loss of the season last week in Columbus as they are gearing up to face the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Notably, these two teams clashed last November, with Penn State emerging victoriously in Bloomington with a 45-14 win.

Penn State has historically dominated their series against Indiana, leading the series with a 24-2 record. The Nittany Lions have won each of the last two after their shocking overtime loss in Bloomington in 2020. The Hoosiers' only other triumph came in 2013, also on their home turf in Bloomington. Over the years, when hosting the Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium, Penn State boasts a perfect 12-0 record.

Penn State is a commanding 32-point favorite over Indiana, according to the latest betting odds available as of Friday morning. The game's over/under is set at 46.