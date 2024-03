Richie and Joey break down Penn State Wrestling's chances in each weight class for the upcoming Big Ten Wrestling Tournament starting this Saturday at 10am.

-- 125-pounds (1:35)

-- 133-pounds (5:38)

-- 141-pounds (7:50)

-- 149-pounds (10:18)

-- 157-pounds (13:10)

-- 165-pounds (14:53)

-- 174-pounds (17:48)

-- 184-pounds (24:30)

-- 197-pounds (26:30)

-- 285-pounds (28:10)

The guys then wrap up talking about latest gossip around wrestling world such as Handsome Tuesday with Nick Suriano (34:15) and Iowa's issues with yet another Ferrari brother (35:30).