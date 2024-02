Happy Valley Insider Publisher Richard Schnyderite is joined by Penn State Wrestling analyst Joey Klender to talk about the Nittany Lions Big Ten dual tonight against Ohio State.

The guys start by doing a small recap of the Maryland match and talking about the argument between coach Casey Cunningham and Maryland HC Alex Clemsen (0:45). The guys then shift to previewing / predicting each matchup tonight (3:56),

-- 125-pounds (4:10)

-- 133-pounds (6:04)

-- 141-pounds (7:13)

-- 149-pounds (11:15)

-- 157-pounds (13:35)

-- 165-pounds (15:02)

-- 174-pounds (15:40)

-- 184-pounds (17:12)

--197-pounds (18:10)

-- 285-pounds (18:25)

