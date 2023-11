Happy Valley Insiders Richie Schnyderite and Dylan Callghan-Croley discuss Penn State defeating Rutgers this past Saturday (0:50), discuss the quarterback play between Drew Allar and Beau Pribula and if there's any QB controversy heading into 2024 (4:15) and finish up talking about the struggling wide receiver room (7:40).

The guys then pivot to talking about the open Offensive Coordinator spot (19:47) before jumping into potential transfer portal players to watch as several graduate transfers have already entered the portal (24:55).