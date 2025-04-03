PSU Pod: What does the 2025-26 Penn State Wrestling Lineup Look Like?

Happy Valley Insider's Richie and Joey offer their thoughts on what the 2025-26 Penn State Wrestling lineup might look like, potential transfers in and out + more (0:00)
- 125-Pounds (0:21)
- 133-Pounds (0:53)
- 141-Pounds (4:55)
- 149-Pounds (5:45)
- 157-Pounds (9:13)
- 165-Pounds (10:56)
- 174-Pounds (10:59)
- 184-Pounds (11:31)
- 197-Pounds (14:40)
- Heavyweight (15:03)
