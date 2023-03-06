Penn State men's basketball earned a major victory on Sunday afternoon defeating Maryland 65-64 to earn their 19th win of the year and put themselves in a firm position to be an at-large bid in this year's NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions enter the Big Ten Tournament as the No.10 seed in the conference with a 10-10 overall record in conference play; in their opening matchup of the tournament, they'll take on the No.7 seed, the Illinois Fighting Illini, who went 20-11 overall and 11-9 in conference play during the regular season. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

That being said, before worrying about any NCAA Tournament berth, the Nittany Lions will look towards the Big Ten Tournament.

The two programs met twice during the regular season, with Penn State winning both games.

On December 10, the Nittany Lions picked up an early signature win when they defeated the then No.17 ranked Illini 74-59 in Champaign. Then last month, on Valentine's Day, the Illini came to Happy Valley in a game that was a shootout, with the Nittany Lions ultimately winning 93-81 in regulation.

Entering the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions have won five of six games, starting with the previously mentioned Valentine's Day win over Illinois. Their only loss in the midst of the last six games was a 59-56 defeat to Rutgers on February 26, a game in which the Nittany Lions held a 19-point lead in the second half.

According to TeamRankings.com, Penn State currently holds a 53% chance of making the NCAA Tournament as a No.11 seed. While their chances of making the tournament have skyrocketed during the winning streak, and with five Quad I victories this year, it seems they're at least a lock for The First Four matchups to open the tournament. However, each win in the Big Ten Tournament will only increase the Nittany Lions' chances of increasing their seed and avoiding the First Four matchups.