PSU Wrestling Weekly Recap: Nittany Lions go 2-0 vs. Indiana, Rutgers

Starting with last Sunday’s home match against the Hoosiers, the Nittany Lions actually trailed after the first six bouts of the dual. Indiana (2-2, 0-2 Big Ten) won three of the first six to take an 11-10 lead, but from that point on, it was all Penn State.

After a dominant 46-0 win against Maryland, the Nittany Lions looked to continue this good run of form in the Big Ten.

Penn State wrestling continued its dominance as the No. 1 team in the country, keeping its perfect season going with close, but commanding wins against Indiana and No. 14 Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions took the last five bouts of the dual that included three major decision victories, a pin and a tech fall to win, 29-11.

This most recent Saturday, Penn State took on a talented Rutgers squad who once again made things tough for the top-ranked Nittany Lions.

After two-straight decision victories to begin the dual, Rutgers (12-2, 2-2 Big Ten) won three-straight bouts and once again, Penn State (11-0, 3-0 Big Ten) trailed after the first six bouts of the dual down 11-9.

The back half of the Nittany Lions’ lineup once again carried the load with a tech fall, pin and major decision amongst the four bout victories to end the dual, taking it 27-11.

Recapping the two duals on an individual level, No. 1 Carter Starocci (174 lb.), No. 1 Aaron Brooks (184 lb.), No. 2 Max Dean (197 lb.) and No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet (285 lb.) were each a perfect 2-0.

Brooks had two-straight major decisions and Dean had a major decision of his own, while Starocci and Kerkvliet had a pin and tech fall each for the Nittany Lions.

Top-ranked Roman Bravo-Young (133 lb.) had a decision victory over No. 20 Joseph Oliveri in the Rutgers dual to continue another fantastic season for him.

Arguably the most impressive performance of the two duals was 125-pounder Drew Hildebrandt, who won two-straight ranked bouts against No. 25 Jacob Moran of Indiana and No. 31 Dylan Shawver of Rutgers.

Hildebrandt came into the Rutgers dual ranked No. 9 in the country at the 125-pound class after being unranked and surely will move up the rankings more after his decision victory against Shawver.

The Nittany Lions return to the mat on Friday in Ann Arbor for a big-time, top-3 matchup against Michigan, broadcast live on the Big Ten Network at 6 p.m. EST.