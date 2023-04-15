Penn State's spring practice schedule came to an end on Saturday with the conclusion of the program's annual Blue-White Spring game. The Blue team would take home the bragging rights in the game by a final score of 10-0.

Heather Weikel - Happy Valley Insider (Heather Weikel - Happy Valley Insider)

1. A slow start but Allar settles in as the game goes on...

All eyes were on Drew Allar in the game and the sophomore started off a bit slow, completing just four of his first nine passes including a few ugly misses. That being said, as the game progressed, Allar found a rhythm and settled in. After starting 4-for-9 he would go on to complete six of his next seven and finish the game by completing 15-of-21. Overall, he completed 19-of-30 passing attempts for 202 yards and one touchdown.

2. Omari Evans makes his presence known

As a true freshman, Omari Evans showed flashes multiple times for the Nittany Lions last fall but on Saturday, he was the most impressive wide receiver for the Nittany Lions. He brought in five passes for 80 yards and one touchdown in the game. Kaden Saunders had a quality game as well, bringing in four receptions for 57 yards.

3. Beau Pribula struggles against Nitany Lions' first-team defense

This probably says more about the Nittany Lions' first-string defense but Beau Pribula had himself a tough time on Saturday as the Nittany Lions' defense was swarming. To be fair, the second-string defense did quite the job as well. That being said, Pribula completed 3-of-14 passing attempts for 26 yards. He also was sacked three times in the game.

4. Offensive line still has work to do

Again, it probably says a bit more about the Nittany Lions' defense but both offensive lines on Saturday had their struggles. Both defensive lines were getting quite a bit of consistent pressure on both quarterbacks throughout the game, totaling five sacks. Neither run game was overly effective either. You would probably like to see a little bit more success for the offensive line but overall the Nittany Lions offensive line should be just fine come fall.

5. Tony Rojas has himself a day

One of the Nittany Lon's most hyped recruits defensively this past recruiting cycle was Tony Rojas and his first impression in front of Penn State fans was a good one. He led all defenders with eight tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, and one pass breakup. It was a great first impression for Rojas who should see the field this fall. Notably, fellow freshman linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson who is coming back from a significant knee injury had a nice day as well with four tackles and one tackle for a loss.

6. Zuriah Fisher, Kevin Winston Jr. also have quality days

Two notables here - Fisher missed most of last season with a knee injury before seeing playing time later in the season. Now fully healthy, he has a chance to become a factor in Penn State's defensive line rotation. He was effective on Saturday with five tackles including 1.5 tackles for a loss. Kevin Winston Jr, on the other hand, is a safety that will be expected to step up in the Nittany Lions secondary. As part of the White, the defense had a very nice day with six tackles and looked smooth in the process. Another name worth noting in the secondary was Zakee Wheatley who was the Nittany Lion's "Turnover King" both last spring and fall camps. He was the top tackler on the Blue defense (the starting defense) with four tackles.

7. Dani-Dennis Sutton was unblockable

The former five-star prospect was absolutely flying around all day Saturday and registered two sacks but he had several other near sacks throughout the game. The Nittany Lions defensive line is expected to be one of the best in the country this season and is headlined by Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson but Dennis-Sutton has a chance to be the best pass rusher of them all.

8. An update on the punting competition...

FAU transfer punter Riley Thompson made his Penn State debut on Saturday and had just one punt in the process. That lone punt was a good one, going 62 yards and landing within the 20-yard line. On the other side, Alex Bacchetta had five punts for 167 yards, an average of 33.4 yards per punt.

9. Overall thoughts

Overall, it may not have been the prettiest of spring games or practices but there is quite a bit of positive coming out of this one. Drew Allar looked solid after settling in and the Nittany Lions' defense is shaping up to be one of the best in program history but certainly the best in the James Franklin era. If the defense lives up to the hype and Drew Allar continues to develop, the Nittany Lions are without a doubt a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff contender this fall.

10. Now we wait...