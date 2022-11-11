First, I would like to apologize for not getting this post out sooner, was a little busier this week than anticipated but better late than never. Let's not waste any time and get right into what you need to know about the Maryland Terrapins.

1. The Terrapins are improved from 2021 but still have a ways to go...

I was unsure about the hiring of Mike Locksley and when it was first announced but I will say, he's done a pretty good job at getting this Maryland program turned around. While the Terrapins may never be a Big Ten east contender, the program has become a quality one that will be able to win seven to nine games consistently if everything stays on track. In 2022, the Terrapins are improved from the 2021 efforts that saw them go 7-6 including 3-6 in conference play. The offense has taken a step forward while the defense has improved by quite a bit. It's by no means a shutdown defense but they've come a long way from last year when they surrendered 30+ points per game. Entering Saturday, the Terrapins are 6-3 on the season, including 3-3 in conference play, averaging 31.4 points offensively while allowing 24 points per game on the defensive side of the ball. That being said, there's still plenty of work to be done with the program. The Terrapins still lack quality depth in several key spots including the offensive line which they expected to be a strength this season but has failed to come to fruition. Thanks to their offense, they can give nearly anyone a battle but the defense still has several more steps to go in its' own development. If Locksley can keep his defenses moving in the right direction and they can continue recruiting at a quality level, the Terrapins should be just fine long term. But on Saturday afternoon, Penn State will clearly be the better team.

2. Injuries have taken a toll on the Terrapins...

Maryland has been hit by the injury bug quite a bit in the past and that's been a trend once again in 2022. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa injured his knee against Indiana last month and has failed to look the same since. He's still putting together a quality season but it is clear that his knee is not 100% and likely won't be until after the season. Even with a bad leg, he's still putting up quality numbers though he did struggle last week in poor weather against Wisconsin. If last weekend's performance was any indication of what Maryland can expect from Tagovailoa on Saturday against the Nittany Lions, it could be a long day for the Terps' offense. Other injuries for the Terps include star wide receiver, Rakim Jarrett. The former five-star is expected to suit up on Saturday for Maryland which would be a huge boost to their offense. Star safety Beau Brade was injured this past weekend against Wisconsin and appears to be a game-time decision on Saturday. He did not return to the game against the Badgers.



3. RB Roman Hembry is the real deal....

Penn State has faced better running backs this season but Roman Hembry is a special talent for Maryland. The redshirt freshman tailback has totaled nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season to go along with eight touchdowns. On the ground, he's averaging an impressive 6.2 yards per carry, totaling 747 yards on 121 carries. He's also a threat in the passing game, with 26 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown. The Nittany Lions' defense will have to be aware of where Hembry is at all times or he does have the ability to make Manny Diaz's unit pay.

4. Maryland's offensive line is solid in run blocking but is a work in progress in pass protection

As mentioned above, Maryland's offensvie line was expected to be a strength this season but that never came to fruition. While they've done a solid job in their run blocking this season, paving the way for 4.7 yards per carry and 164.8 yards per game, they've struggled in pass protection. While Tagovailoa's awareness and skillset allow him to avoid sacks along the way, the star quarterback is constantly under pressure. This season, the Terrapins' offensive line allowed 69 total pressures through nine games including 57 hurries, allowing 21 sacks along the way.

5. Maryland's wide receiver room can be VERY dangerous

There are not many wide receiver rooms that have the potential of Maryland's. When healthy, the Terrapins' wide receivers can stack up against some of the best in the country. Rakim Jarrett is the big name in the room but he is joined by high-quality wideouts such as Jeshaun Jones (27-307-2), Dontay Demus (14-153-1), and Corey Dyches (27-376-3). While the numbers may not be there this season both due to injuries and the play of those around them, don't be mistaken, this Maryland wide receiver room is talented, deep, and dangerous. I like how Penn State's secondary matches up against them, however.

6. Their secondary can be exploited...

Maryland's secondary is allowing 239.7 yards per game this season which isn't terrible but by no means are they good either. While they've had quality games against Buffalo, Northwestern, and Wisconsin, all weaker passing offenses, every other passing offense they've faced has completed a high percentage of their passes and racked up some notable total yards. In four of their nine games, they've allowed 290+ yards including 369 to SMU, 360 to Purdue, 315 to Indiana, and 292 to Charlotte. Cornerback Tarheeb Still has been especially susceptible this season, he's allowing 77.1% of passes thrown his way to be completed. He's not allowing plays to go for big yardage with each reception going just over 10 yards but the high completion percentage is worth noting. Penn State's passing offense has been pretty strong the last few weeks outside Sean Clifford's interceptions. If Clifford can limit the interceptions, the Nittany Lions' passing offense should have a pretty good matchup to take advantage of.

7. Maryland's run defense can be up-an-down

One week, Maryland's run defense will be strong, the next, the opposing offense will run for days on the Terrapins. In that aspect, it's very much a Jekyll and Hyde defense. Over their first nine games, these are the rushing yards allowed by the Terrapins; 108

96

151

243

100

13

36

215

278 What rush defense will face on Saturday? Tune in and find out. Either way, Penn State should be able to find some success against the Terrapins. Going up against each other, they actually match up quite well. The Nittany Lions' run offense carry to carry isn't terribly explosive but is a threat to have an explosive play at any anytime while Maryland's run defense carry-to-carry is solid, allowing just 3.8 yards per carry but they're liable to give up chunk plays.

8. The Terps have a rather strong special teams unit...