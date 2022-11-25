Penn State (9-2, 6-2) will look to secure their first 10-win season since 2019 on Saturday afternoon against the Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans won't be fighting for a 10-win season but they'll be fighting for their postseason lives. Entering this weekend, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5) are in danger of missing a bowl game (in a full season) for the first time since 2016. Below, we go over what to know about the Spartans heading into Saturday's matchup for the Land-Grant Trophy.

This is not the Spartans team we saw a season ago...

A lot has changed in East Lansing since Penn State saw Michigan State last. After going 11-2 last season and a win in the Peach Bowl over Pittsburgh, the Spartans have had a season to forget. Mel Tucker's program is 5-6 this season including 3-5 in Big Ten play. While the Spartans' defense remains one of the worst in the Power Five, the offense, which was so dynamic and explosive last season, took a major step back this season. With Kenneth Walker III gone to the NFL, the Spartans simply haven't had the same success on the ground. With Walker, Michigan State averaged over 175 rushing yards per game, this season, that number is down to just 121 yards per game. Their passing attack hasn't been the same as well with Jalen Nailor off to the NFL, Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed have both had nice seasons but the passing game is much less of an imposing threat without Nailor, albeit a still dangerous one. Quarterback Payton Thorne has put together a quality season, completing 63.4% for 2,450 yards and 18 touchdowns but has been prone to turnovers, throwing 10 interceptions.



Names to know offensively...

Names to know for Michigan State on the offensive side of the ball starts with the aftermentioned wide receiver duo of Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed. Coleman in his second year with the program has totaled 50 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. Reed, on the other hand, returned as Michigan State's likely No. 1 but has played second fiddle to Coleman. That being said, it's still been a very good season for Reed with 49 receptions for 600 yards and five touchdowns. Outside of Coleman and Reed, running back Jalen Berger, a former four-star prospect out of New Jersey and Wisconsin signee transferred to East Lansing this past offseason. His first season with the Spartans has been solid but nothing more, totaling 158 touches from scrimmage for 797 yards and six touchdowns. Colorado running back transfer Jarek Broussard is the No. 2 tailback with 65 carries for 340 yards. Redshirt senior tailback Elijah Collins has also been productive with 73 touches (60 carries, 13 receptions) for 375 total yards and six touchdowns.



Their run defense resembles swiss cheese...

Michigan State's run defense is possibly the worst Penn State will have faced this season. The Spartans have allowed 180 yards per game this season and as the season has gone on, it's only gotten worse. Since their fourth game against Minnesota, the Spartans have allowed; 240, 175, 237, 152, 276, 153, 224, 257. Those most recent 257 yards came from Indiana, who outside of their game against the Spartans failed to rush for 100 or more yards in seven of their 10 games. It's a timely and favorable matchup for the Nittany Lions whose run game is playing at an extremely high level. The Nittany Lions since the beginning of October have rushed for 150+ yards in five of seven games including back-to-back games of 230+ yards. Last week, the Nittany Lions rushed for 237 yards on 37 carries.

The pass defense is not too much better...

Teams haven't been taking advantage of Michigan State's weak secondary because of the success on the ground but it's easy to beat the Spartans' secondary. This season, the Spartans are allowing a 65.4% completion percentage and have allowed over 2,600 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. Last week, they kept Indiana to just 2-of-7 passing but in every other game this season, opponents have completed at least 57% of their passes. Opposing passing attacks have also thrown for 200+ yards in seven of 11 games.

The Spartans have been quite undisciplined in recent weeks...

Michigan State has been pretty undisciplined on the field over most of the season. In eight of their eleven games, the Spartans have committed at least six penalties as well as four games of seven or more penalties. For comparison, Penn State has only committed six or more penalties four times this season. When Michigan State has had success this year at limited times, they often end up shooting themselves in the foot with untimely penalties. Of course, the undisciplined nature carried to off the field recently as Spartans ended up being suspended for assaulting Michigan player(s) in the tunnel following their loss to the Wolverines last month. On Wednesday, seven Michigan State football players were charged for the postgame brawl.



