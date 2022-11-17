Penn State on Saturday will look to make it three wins in a row and pick up their ninth win of the season against the 3-6 Rutgers Scarlet Knights. After starting the season on the right foot, Greg Schiano's program has struggled over the last two months dropping six of seven matchups. Last week, the Scarlet Knights' traveled to East Lansing and fell to the Michigan State Spartans 27-21 for their sixth conference loss of the season. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, shutout Maryland 30-0. Here are eight quick hitters about Rutgers that you should know.

The Scarlet Knights are improving under Greg Schiano but are still a long way away from where they want to be.

There's no doubt that the Scarlet Knights under Greg Schiano have improved. Prior to taking over the program, the Scarlet Knights only had one 3+ win season since 2015. Now, in back-to-back years, the Scarlet Knights have picked up five and four wins. This season, Rutgers carried over their strong defensive play from 2021 but has still struggled to find success on offense consistently. Their defense is allowing 25.9 points per game, best for 66th in the country while surrendering a respectable 324 yards per game. the offense, however, scored just 19.7 points per contest, best for 120th in the country. They're also totaling just 310 yards per game. While their defense has done a solid job of keeping them in games most of the season, the offensive struggles continue to keep the program from taking that next step.

This is a series dominated by Penn State... As you probably already knew, Penn State has taken care of business against Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten. Under James Franklin, the Nittany Lions are 8-0 and have never allowed more than 10 points to the Scarlet Knights. In each of the last seven matchups, Rutgers has been kept to seven points or less. The average score? 26.6 - 4.8 All time the Nittany Lions are 30-2 against Rutgers and have won the last 15 matchups dating back to 1989.

Despite the offensive struggles, there are some notable weapons

The Rutgers offense may not be a strong one but there are a few names to know here on the Scarlet Knights' offense. WR Bo Melton is a great talent who has an NFL future. The dynamic and explosive wide receiver has 64 touches this season for 669 yards and three touchdowns. Wisconsin wide receiver transfer Aron Cruickshank is another wideout to keep an eye on, he has 20 receptions this season for 244 yards and two scores. Sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt played sparingly for most of the season but has been the Scarlet Knights's starter for the last two games. He’ll likely be so once again on Saturday. Against Michigan, the Kentucky native had a tough day, completing just 48.3% of his passes for 166 yards and one touchdown while throwing three interceptions. Against Michigan State, he showed a bit more promise, 20-for-34 for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Rutgers still believes the former four-star recruit can be a big-time player for them. Running back Samuel Brown, teammate of Penn State standout freshman Abdul Carter was off to a strong start this season before a season-ending foot injury ended his season in October. He'll be a name to know heading into 2023 and beyond.

The Rutgers offensive line is still a work in progress. The offensive line for Rutgers can best be described as a work in progress. They've struggled at opening lanes on the ground, only paving the way for their backs to average 3.9 yards per carry and just over 140 yards per game. Their pass protection for the season has been solid but not great, they're allowing 1.9 sacks per game this season with a total of 19 through 10 games. Certainly not a bad number but not great either. They'll have their hands full with a Nittany Lions' defensive line that's totaled 13 sacks in their last two games.

The Scarlet Knights saw a change at offensive coordinator this season...

In early October, Greg Schiano made a change at the offensive coordinator position, firing Sean Gleeson, before handing the reigns off to former Bergen Catholic (NJ) head coach Nunzio Campanile. Under his leadership, the offense has been up-and-down scoring 24, 0, 17, and 21 points. Last week was by far his best game as the offensive coordinator and play caller, as the Scarlet Knights totaled 460 yards of total offense.

The defense is legitimate... This offseason, Greg Schiano hired former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator and Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak to lead the defense. As mentioned earlier, the defense hasn't skipped a beat from last season, allowing 25.9 points per game. They've done a solid job in their pass defense, keeping opponents to less than 200 yards per game and a completion percentage of 58%. The run defense has been up and down throughout the year but has been solid overall, allowing just 3.8 yards per carry and 134.4 yards per game. They have been overly dominant getting into the opposing backfields, however, with just 49 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks.

Key players to watch defensively...

Sophomore defensive lineman Aaron Lewis is someone that Rutgers is very high on and has been described as a "freak" on the field. He has 49 tackles, six tackles for a loss, and one sack this season. In the secondary, former Temple Owl Christian Braswell has transitioned to the Big Ten just fine with 31 tackles, three interceptions, and six pass deflections. Senior linebacker Deion Jennings has been their most consistent playmaker with 78 tackles including 5.5 tackles for a loss while sophomore defensive lineman Wesley Bailey continues to develop and looks like a potential key piece for the Scarlet Knights in 2023 and 2024.

Rutgers has one of the best punters in the nation...