It was a valiant effort but the Penn State men's basketball team suffered their first setback of the 2023-2024 season on Thursday afternoon in an 89-77 loss to No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies.

The Nittany Lions shot a strong 53.8% from the floor including from three-point range but a usually smothering Nittany lions' defense was unable to contain the Aggies in the loss. Texas A&M shot nearly 60% form the floor, they also shot very well from the free-throw line, hitting 16 -of-21 attempts.

Aggies forward Henry Coleman III led all scorers in the game with 24 points, hitting 8-of-11 attempts from the floor, he also was sent to the line, hitting 8-of-10 attempts from the charity stripe. Guard Wade Taylor IV also had a huge game with 23 points while guard Tyrece Radford finished with 14 points.

For the Nittany Lions, Kayne Clary led the way offensively with 17 points while Puff Johnson provided a strong effort off the bench, totaling 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Ace Baldwin Jr had 12 points while Nick Kern and Qudus Wahab both had nine points in the losing effort.

Penn State will return to the hardwood on Friday at 1:30 p.m. against the loser of Florida Atlantic and Butler.