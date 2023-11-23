Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

QUICK RECAP: PSU suffers first setback of season in 89-77 loss to Texas A&M

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports (© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

It was a valiant effort but the Penn State men's basketball team suffered their first setback of the 2023-2024 season on Thursday afternoon in an 89-77 loss to No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement

The Nittany Lions shot a strong 53.8% from the floor including from three-point range but a usually smothering Nittany lions' defense was unable to contain the Aggies in the loss. Texas A&M shot nearly 60% form the floor, they also shot very well from the free-throw line, hitting 16 -of-21 attempts.

Aggies forward Henry Coleman III led all scorers in the game with 24 points, hitting 8-of-11 attempts from the floor, he also was sent to the line, hitting 8-of-10 attempts from the charity stripe. Guard Wade Taylor IV also had a huge game with 23 points while guard Tyrece Radford finished with 14 points.

For the Nittany Lions, Kayne Clary led the way offensively with 17 points while Puff Johnson provided a strong effort off the bench, totaling 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Ace Baldwin Jr had 12 points while Nick Kern and Qudus Wahab both had nine points in the losing effort.

Penn State will return to the hardwood on Friday at 1:30 p.m. against the loser of Florida Atlantic and Butler.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement