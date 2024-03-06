Last week, nine Penn State Nittany Lions took part in testing at the 2024 NFL Combine. Below, Happy Valley Insider ranks each of the nine combine performances.

T-1. DE CHOP ROBINSON

A strong combine performance was a major checkbox that defensive end Chop Robinson needed if he wanted to cement himself in the first round conversation and he did just that. He recorded a 4.48 forty-yard dash which ranked second among edge rushers and the rest of his testing numbers finished either first or second among edge rushers as well. After his performance in Indy, staying healthy is the most imporant piece for Robinson going forward into the final weeks ahead of next month's draft.

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP 40 YARD DASH 4.48 2nd among edge rushers 10-YARD SPLITS 1.54 T-1st among edge rushers VERTICAL JUMP 34.5"

T-12th among edge rushers BROAD JUMP 10' 8" T-1st among edge rushers THREE CONE DRILL N/A Didn't participate 20 YARD SHUTTLE 4.25 2nd among edge rushers BENCH PRESS N/A Didn't participate

T-1. TE THEO JOHNSON

Johnson easily could've earned the No. 1 spot by himself on this list after putting together one of the best combine performances for a tight end ever from a testing perspective. Across all his athletic testing, Johnson finished top five in each and finished second or first in five of seven. The only testing he did not partake in was the bench press. Thanks to his combine performance, Johnson has firmly put himself in discussion to be a Day 2 draft pick.



NFL COMBINE NUMBERS DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP 40 YARD DASH 4.57 2nd among Tight Ends 10-YARD SPLITS 1.55 T-2nd among Tight Ends VERTICAL JUMP 39.50" 2nd among Tight Ends BROAD JUMP 10' 5" 2nd among Tight Ends THREE CONE DRILL 7.15 5th among Tight Ends 20 YARD SHUTTLE 4.19 1st among Tight Ends BENCH PRESS N/A Didn't participate.

3. CB DAEQUAN HARDY

Daequan Hardy to no one around the Penn State program's surprise tested extremely well in Indianapolis and with his strong showing, Hardy likely boosted his draft stock quite a bit. His smaller stature is always going to be a knock against him but Hardy has proven during his time at Penn State that his size doesn't hold him back. He's still likely going to be a Day 3 draft pick but he's moved himself up from a late day two draft pick into a potentially early day two pick.



NFL COMBINE NUMBERS DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP 40 YARD DASH 4.39 T-6th among cornerbacks 10-YARD SPLITS 1.50 T-5th among cornerbacks VERTICAL JUMP 42.50" T-1st among cornerbacks BROAD JUMP 10' 6" 14th among cornerbacks THREE CONE DRILL N/A Didn't participate 20 YARD SHUTTLE N/A Didn't participate BENCH PRESS N/A Didn't participate

4. LB CURTIS JACOBS

It was an impressive performance out of Curtis Jacobs in Indianapolis as the Penn State linebacker showed he has the speed and athleticism to be a sideline to sideline linebacker at the next level. His 4.58 forty-yard dash ranked seventh among linebackers, his vertical jump sixth and his broad jump was tied for fourth. He recorded all those numbers despite adding weight from last season, weighing in at the combine at 241 pounds.

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP 40 YARD DASH 4.58 7th among linebackers 10-YARD SPLITS 1.59 T-5th among linebackers VERTICAL JUMP 35.00" 6th among linebackers BROAD JUMP 10' 4" T-4th among linebackers THREE CONE DRILL N/A Didn't participate 20 YARD SHUTTLE N/A Didn't participate BENCH PRESS 18 4th among linebackers

5. OL CAEDAN WALLACE

Wallace had himself a good day in Indy but it wasn't a spectacular day. That being said, it was a good enough day that should allow Wallace to continue to climb draft boards after putting together a strong 2023 season for the Nittany Lions. He'll look to continue improving his draft stock at Penn State's pro day next week.



NFL COMBINE NUMBERS DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP 40 YARD DASH 5.15 25th among offensive linemen 10-YARD SPLITS 1.74 T-13th among offensive linemen VERTICAL JUMP 31.00" T-20th among offensive linemen BROAD JUMP 9' 8" 3rd among offensive linemen THREE CONE DRILL N/A Didn't participate 20 YARD SHUTTLE N/A Didn't participate BENCH PRESS N/A Didn't participate

6. DE Adisa Isaac

It was not the day that we were expecting out of Isaac from a testing standpoint. He recorded a 40-yard dash of 4.74 which ranked 18th among all edge rushers. His 10-yard split and vertical jumps were solid but not great though while his broad jump of 10'3'' ranked sixth among the position. He remains one of the better defensive ends available in the draft but his chances of going in the first round took a major hit.

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP 40 YARD DASH 4.74 18th among edge rushers 10-YARD SPLITS 1.64 12th among edge rushers VERTICAL JUMP 34.5" T-12th among edge rushers BROAD JUMP 10' 3" T-6th among edge rushers THREE CONE DRILL N/A Didn't participate 20 YARD SHUTTLE N/A Didn't participate BENCH PRESS N/A Didn't participate

7. OL HUNTER NOURZAD

Nourzad took part in the bench press, repping 27 reps which was tied for 10th among offensive lineman but did not participate in any other testing which is unfortunate for the Georgia native as he needed a strong combine performance to boost his draft stock.

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP 40 YARD DASH N/A Did not participate. 10-YARD SPLITS N/A Did not participate. VERTICAL JUMP N/A Didn't participate BROAD JUMP N/A Didn't participate THREE CONE DRILL N/A Didn't participate 20 YARD SHUTTLE N/A Didn't participate BENCH PRESS 27 T-10th among offensive linemen

8. OL OLU FASHANU

Fashanu's day started off well testing wise but unfortunately he would end up injuring himself following one a 40-yard dash run and would have to sit out the rest of the day. He'll have another opportunity to impress scouts on March 15 during Penn State's Pro Day.

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP 40 YARD DASH 5.11 21st among offensive linemen 10-YARD SPLITS 1.77 T-25th among offensive linemen VERTICAL JUMP 32.00" T-15th among offensive linemen BROAD JUMP 9' 1" T-25th among offensive linemen THREE CONE DRILL N/A Didn't participate 20 YARD SHUTTLE N/A Didn't participate BENCH PRESS N/A Didn't participate

9. CB KALEN KING

King did perfectly fine during the on the field drill portion of the NFL Combine for cornerbacks but struggled in testing. His 40-yard dash time of 4.61 ranked 28th among cornerbacks, his broad jump 20th. His best testing number was his 20-yard shuttle of 4.16 which ranked sixth. King's draft stock dropped drastically over the course of last season and the once likely first round pick will now need a strong pro day in hopes to perhaps get back into Day 2 consideration.