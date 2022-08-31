Rivals recently made over the rankings for the classes of 2023 and 2025 and will turn its attention to the class of 2024 in mid-September. As always, there will be plenty of dramatic movies as prospects are sure to rise up and fall down the list. Today in Rankings Watch, national analyst Rob Cassidy takes his first glance at the impending update with a list of five players to monitor.

Why he’s worth watching: The current king of the Rivals150 Jackson doesn’t exactly have a stranglehold on the top spot. He’s as athletic as anyone in the class and comes with more polish than some of his challengers, but there are players ranked below him with more long-term upside. Jackson spent the summer attempting to hold off fellow five-stars Nas Cunningham, Flory Bidunga and Tre Johnson, all of whom could make a case to be No. 1 Recruitment: Kentucky and North Carolina seem like the schools to watch for Jackson, but it’s early in his process so things could change on that front. Programs such as UConn, Kansas and UCLA have also offered and could insert themselves to some extent down the road.

Why he’s worth watching: Bidunga already carries a lofty ranking and has backed it up every day since he achieved it. He’s proven to be the best big in the 2024 class without a shadow of a doubt and is playing well enough to push his way into the conversation for the top overall spot. A truly elite shot blocker and game-changing defensive prospect as a whole, Bidunga seems to have taken a step forward as an offensive weapon and impressed onlookers at the recent Pangos All-American Festival, where he earned MVP honors and turned in an efficient 14-point, six-rebound performance in the camp’s championship game. Expect the Indiana-based star to break into the top five and possibly make a push for No. 1. Recruitment: Bidunga has ties to Bradley assistant Drew Adams, who is the son of one of his AAU coaches. The Braves will be serious players, as will any other school at which Adams lands between now and next year at this time. That said, there will be plenty of competition, as the big man is a lock to be in demand by the bluebloods and pretty much every other major program in America.

Why he’s worth watching: Warren sits at No. 115 as things stand, but that will change drastically when the rankings refresh. The Ohio native plays his high school ball at Pennsylvania's Keystone Athletic Academy and made an impression running with Wildcat Select on the adidas 3SSB circuit over the summer. He’s one of the better distributors in the class. And while he still needs polish from a shooting standpoint, he scores at the rim and puts teammates in position for success on a consistent basis. Warren has a chance to be one of the more versatile guards in 2024, and his ranking will soon start to reflect that. Recruitment: Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Maryland feel like programs worth monitoring in the race to land Warren, but Kansas is also kicking the tires on the improving point guard. Look for the Jayhawks to become a threat if they pull the trigger on an offer.

Why he’s worth watching: Moore spent the summer proving to be one of the most prolific long-range snipers in the class. He’s more than just a specialist, however, as the 6-foot-4 guard has solid length and rebounds well positionally. He has some semblance of defensive versatility due to his athleticism and wingspan. He currently sits just outside the top 100 but will cross that threshold in the next update. Recruitment: Moore's offer list absolutely exploded this summer, as a long list of high-major programs are impressed with his ability to fill it up. Syracuse has already gotten him on campus for an unofficial visit and programs such as Maryland, St. John's, Xavier and Seton Hall are also in the mix.

