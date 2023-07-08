Rapidly rising 2026 guard Jayden Hodge garners Penn State offer
Zach Smart
•
Happy Valley Insider
Hoops Recruiting Analyst
While 6-foot-8 Class of 2024 forward Matt Hodge has gained national visibility as a highly lauded recruit this off-season--registering his presence as a 6-foot-8 floor spreading capabilities and high IQ passing--his younger brother Jayden Hodge continues to ascend the 2026 rankings.
With a crafty scoring arsenal that includes NBA caliber 3-point range and acrobatic, crafty at the rim finishing, the 6-foot-5 Jayden Hodge has opened eyes on the Nike EYBL circuit. Playing for the Bronx-based PSA Cardinals, the younger Hodge has been a high octane source with a poised, beyond his years feel for the game.
He plays with boundless energy as he finds ways to score off the ball. Jayden Hodge has also developed an adeptness for creating space and finding seams on his ambidextrous surges to the rim.
