Very impressed by what we saw out of Semaj Beals on Sunday. The Roman Catholic quarterback who recently picked up offers from Alabama and Penn State looks every bit like a future four-star or better talent. Already has quality size, shows good arm strength, and his accuracy on the deep ball is tremendous for a 2026 prospect. Expect him to be among the top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting cycle and to also be among Penn State's top targets at the position in the class as well. An incredibly high ceiling here.