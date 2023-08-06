Penn State held its annual media day on Sunday afternoon as the program prepares for the 2023 season. To kick off the day, head coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, and special teams coordinator Stacey Collins kicked off the day. Below, we offer a recap of the key takeaways and thoughts from each coaching staff member.

Head Coach James Franklin

To start let's start off with some of Franklin's more notable quotes from the day. Full quotes courtesy of Penn State athletics. On entering year 10 at Penn State in an industry and profession that is very volatile. Franklin - "Yeah, I think your description of the profession is accurate, and I think that's for a lot of different reasons, as we all know. This kind of aligns more with kind of my DNA and kind of who I am as a person. Very loyal person. But I also think it aligns with kind of what the university is used to as well." On Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten... Franklin - "I had some conversations. It's really cool that our president, Dr. [Neeli] Bendapudi, picks up the phone and calls me and includes me in those conversations and those discussions and Pat Kraft, as well. I'm very appreciative of that and don't take that for granted. I will say that my focus, and obviously this press conference, is about specifically our football team and getting ready for West Virginia and getting ready for the Big Ten Conference. I do think, obviously, with what you see that's going on in college football right now, it's not shocking that these things are kind of happening. It's somewhat sad in some ways, not that these people are being added to our conference because I think obviously there's a lot of strategy that goes into that." On rule changes, realignment, and other changes that have happened across college football recently... Franklin - "Yeah, it's been dramatic, and I don't know if COVID has played a part in it as well, but it seems like since COVID, it's sped everything up. But the last five years, I think you guys have heard me say this before, there's probably been more changes in the last five years than the previous 50 and I don't think it's close. I think the game and the rules were the same for probably at least 50 years. And now in the last five, there's been changes and dramatic changes. I would make the argument. I think we could sit here and have a pretty interesting debate that some of the changes were needed. I would also say in defending the NCAA, that nobody seems to be doing anymore, I think people see once they try to get in involved in it, that a lot of these decisions and a lot of these changes and a lot of these rules are much more sophisticated than people think and much more challenging than people think because they cross over into a lot of different worlds." On the quarterbacks... When it came to the quarterback on, James Franklin talked highly of all three of his scholarship quarterbacks. "They have been impressive. They really have," Franklin said when asked about them. He would go onto to now that true freshman quarterback Jaxon Smolik has been especially surprising. "I'd say Smolik has been kind of the surprise at camp so far, specifically in the quarterback room. He's one of those guys that although he is still learning the nuances of the position and the nuances of the offense in terms of in the meeting, when asked questions, he's not where Drew and Beau are in terms of being able to answer questions in a meeting, but he's just got a natural feel for the position on the field. " Smolik still has work to do when it comes to meetings and getting there in the "classroom," but on the field, the true freshman has really been impressive to say the least. When it comes to Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, Franklin didn't have a ton to say but once again complimented both quarterbacks. "Beau and Drew, I think you guys will get a chance to see them obviously here at practices over the next couple weeks, and then the open practice will get you a bigger, you know, something that you guys have asked for, which is a little bit more time, getting a chance to see the team and evaluate the roster. They look like guys that are year two, more experienced guys, that are confident in how to execute and run the offense, and I think both of them have the team's respect." Franklin does not have a timeline of when he will be naming a starting quarterback.

On the wide receiver depth...

Wide receiver has been a question mark from a wide receiver perspective for Penn State entering this fall but James Franklin is confident in his group. "I think wide receiver is a position where I wouldn't necessarily say we have a two-deep or three-deep that's defined yet, but I think we have good number of guys that legitimately are competing for that third, fourth, that third spot but really when you talk about the two-deep, the fourth, fifth and sixth, and I think there's probably eight guys that are legitimately in that competition and it kind of goes day-to-day," he said about the position. "The big thing that we're looking for at each position and then really across our team and our team as a whole, is consistency. That's one of the things we talked about earlier today at the end of our walk-thru and we have to consistently have championship-level practices. That's really the same thing at the wide receiver position. There are probably eight to nine guys that are showing flashes that they could be the starter for us, but it comes down to consistency at every position and that's magnified at that spot." Franklin was also asked specifically about Dante Cephas. Like with his quarterbacks, he was complimentary of Cephas saying "He's done some really good things. He's gotten bigger. He's gotten stronger. The guys got a ton of respect for him. He's shown flashes," but also noted that Cephas is also going through an adjustment period as he moves from on from Kent state. "t's one thing to do it two or three times a season when you're watching him play an opponent like Georgia. It's another thing to do it week-in and week-out in the Big Ten, and I think it's another thing to do it every day at practice. I think he's really embraced that, and I think he recognizes it's going to bring out the best in him as well."

On the safety position After saying earlier in the press conference that he felt across the board that the team had nearly a three-deep at each position, Franklin noted that the safety room is one where they probably have a two-deep for now but he really likes that two-deep as well. "I think really the two-deep, you could make the argument is better than the two-deep we had last year," Franklin said. "Now, I'm not necessarily saying that the staters are going to be because we all know Ji'Ayir Brown was a hell of a player and a ton of production, but I don't necessarily expect one person to replace his production." Furthermore, Franklin notes that they have to find a fifth guy this offseason that they feel good about. "In an ideal world, we have a three-deep. We are not there yet."

On what position groups have impressed him early this camp season... While it's only been three days of practice, Franklin says he's been impressed by the depth of both the offensive and defensive lines. "The amount of bodies, the amount of experience that I think are going to impact the team this year and have really good careers here at Penn State, I think that's impressive."

Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich

For the coordinators, it will be a little bit quicker of recaps. On his quarterback room... Yurcich, when discussing his quarterback room, called his job "the best in the country". "I got the best job in the country. These are unbelievable people with unbelievable families from really good high school programs. They've got a great foundation. They were raised the right way, and you know, they all want to compete, and they all are really good leaders in their own way, and that's growing with the youth. But they all understand the team concept, and that's what's most impressive: they're fierce competitors, but they're great teammates." Yurcich was also asked about Jaxon Smolik and echoed much of what James Franklin had to say. "Jaxon, when he hits the field, seems like he sees the field very well. He's good with the spatial concepts. He sees things, and that's a great sign. We got to get him better in the meeting rooms, and that is typical for a young guy. But then when he hits the field, he's a lot better." Like Franklin, he did not offer a timetable to naming a starting quarterback. On the wide receiver room and coach Marques Hagans.. "Coach Hagans, the relationships that he has with his players is over the top. His presence in the room the messages he sends, and how he sets the mindset in that room is remarkable, and I think that's made a big difference. So I'm excited about him. I'm excited about that entire room." That's a pretty strong endorsement from Yuricch when it comes to Marques Hagans's impact so far.

Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz

On Kalen King: Manny Diaz's message, when it came to Kalen King, was that nothing you do a year ago gets carried over into this season. Everyone knows his number this year and knows his name, but will he be able to keep the same edge? "Everyone knows you're number four is right now, but you cannot lose that edge that you had about yourself that really made you great the year before," Daiz said. "So I think those are the big things I think, I think he brings that every day. Here in the month of August, and we've got you know, he should have all the confidence in what he's demonstrated in games, and we have all the confidence in him. But as we tell him and the entire defense, that resets, and that restarts every offseason." On Abdul Carter: Diaz's biggest message when it came to star linebacker Abdul Carter was that the Philadelphia native, to a degree, needs to keep things simple. "If Abdul just does simple things in a simple manner, it will look extraordinary to the outside eye because that's just what very talented people do," Diaz said. "You know, when you're extremely talented, and you play simple. You make simple things look extraordinary, and that, to me, has been what we're trying to get him to understand as he goes into year two." On his perception of the program since coming aboard.. "I can only speak to what I've seen with my own eyes and that the time that I've been here, but it does feel like our recruiting on the defensive side of the ball is trending in the right direction. I like the guys who we've added to our roster and signed in the class that arrived, and I like the ones that we've got committed to us right now. I really think that from a standpoint of what it takes to play championship defense at all three levels, I think we're doing a heck of a job. That's all you do is you just stack recruiting classes on top of each other, and pretty soon, you've got a team that's ready to challenge for shiny objects."

Special Teams Coordinator Stacey Collins